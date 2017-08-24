Washington Post Humor Columnist Challenges President Trump to a Duel

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harvey Latest: Storm expected to slow down
-
Wednesday night forecast 8-23-17
-
Preparing for Harvey
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Tracking Harvey: Hurricane Watch issued for Texas coast- 6 p.m.
-
Tuesday night forecast 8-22-17
-
Baby born premature now thriving thanks to NICU at Methodist Children's
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Family questions use of deadly force on pets
More Stories
-
TRACKING HARVEY: Expected to become Category 1 HurricaneAug 24, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Former wildlife refuge manager fighting for nature…Aug 23, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Linkin Park fans hold vigil for Chester Bennington…Aug 23, 2017, 11:46 p.m.