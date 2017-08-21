This Kayak Fits Into a Backpack So You Can Take It Anywhere
Kayakers from all over! Say goodbye to renting and hello to owning as this new company managed to do what once seemed impossible: fit a kayak in a backpack. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KENS 11:40 AM. CDT August 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Free solar eclipse watch party in San Antonio
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
-
SAFD investigating fatal rollover crash on south side
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
KENS 5 Eclipse Roadtrip
More Stories
-
ECLIPSE LIVESTREAMS: Multiple views of today's solar…Aug 21, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
-
Spain: Police confirm Barcelona attacker has been shot downAug 21, 2017, 3:19 a.m.
-
SAC hosting free solar eclipse watch partyAug 21, 2017, 7:53 a.m.