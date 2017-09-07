Pluto Is Back On The Radar After 14 of Its Surface Features Get Official Names

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Panic-fueled gas shortage almost over, but higher prices will remain
-
George Strait talks benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Officer Miguel Moreno saves four through organ donation
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
What you should and shouldn't donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
George P. Bush calls for changes after post-Harvey gas problems
-
South San parents protest bus limits
-
How H-E-B kept stores stocked after storm
-
Texas Diaper Bank looking for volunteers after Harvey
-
Neighborhood Eats: Julian's Pizzeria
More Stories
-
SAFD: Person jumps from bridge, closes 1604 near BlancoSep. 7, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
UTSA's Athletic Director, Lynn Hickey, steps downSep. 7, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Florida under hurricane watch as 'powerful and…Sep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.