Ouch! Personal Grooming Injuries Are Up

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Thieves steal $100K worth of tires, wheels from Kerrville dealership
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Officer shoots knife-wielding man near northeast-side home
-
Powerball jackpot grows to $510 Million
-
S.A. historian provides insight on Confederate monument's origins
-
Citizens give their take on Travis Park monument in front of city council
-
Walmart bizarre top sellers by state
-
Seven Bexar County sheriff's deputies suspended after hazing ritual
More Stories
-
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 in…Aug 17, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Powerball Jackpot climbs to $510MAug 17, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
Mowers transform little league park into a field of dreamsAug 16, 2017, 6:59 p.m.