Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KENS 10:19 AM. CDT September 06, 2017
