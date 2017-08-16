Hunger Games Has Its Own Theme Park!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
South Texas teen rescued following violent police chase near Houston
-
Seven Bexar County sheriff's deputies suspended after hazing ritual
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Capitol Park Little League raising money to replace stolen equipment
-
Texas Special Session comes to an end
-
South San High loses college-prep program after 22 years
More Stories
-
Former Presidents George H.W., George W. Bush…Aug 16, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
SAPD: Woman attempts to hire undercover officer as hit manAug 16, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Texas Legislature ends special session without…Aug 15, 2017, 10:44 p.m.