Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
KENS 10:32 AM. CDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New rules for those getting Texas driver's licenses
-
KENS 5 obtains La Vernia ISD employee resignation letters
-
S.A. police investigating human remains found on southeast side
-
Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
San Antonians weigh in on North Korea, U.S. tensions
-
Family of missing woman pleads for help
-
S.A. teen hikes solo from Mexico to Canada
-
New $110 million Harlan High School to open in NISD
More Stories
-
S.A. resident becomes 'Instant Millionaire' with…Aug 10, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
KENS 5 obtains La Vernia ISD employee resignation lettersAug. 9, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
San Antonians weigh in on North Korea, U.S. tensionsAug 10, 2017, 6:34 a.m.