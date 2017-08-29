‘American Idol' cancels auditions in San Antonio, Houston

SAN ANTONIO – In light of Harvey causing devastation throughout southeast Texas, American Idol announced on Twitter the show is cancelling auditions in San Antonio and Houston.
The auditions were previously scheduled for Houston on Sept. 2 and San Antonio on Sept. 4.
“The safety of the community is of the upmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected,” their tweet read.
A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/IPNaD2zSGe— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017
American Idol wrote that anyone who wants to pursue their Idol dream, is encouraged to attend auditions in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sept. 4 and New Orleans on Sept. 14.
You can submit your audition online at AmericanIdol.com.
